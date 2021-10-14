More

    a suspect arrested in the investigation into the beheading of a woman in Agde

    The victim was a 77-year-old widow, a retired school teacher.

    A suspect was arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a woman found beheaded at her home in Agde, Hérault, France Télévisions learned from a police source on Thursday, October 14. It is about a man of about fifty years, who came to do odd jobs at the victim’s house.

    The victim’s son, living in the Paris region, alerted the emergency services Wednesday evening because he could not reach his mother by phone. Arrived on site around 10 p.m., the firefighters noted the presence of a body on the ground, the head of which was decapitated and placed on a table next to it. According to franceinfo information, the 77-year-old victim had been living alone since the death of her husband two years ago. A retired schoolteacher, she was the mother of two children, said the prosecution of Béziers.



