A thief takes inspiration from the Lupine series and fails miserably

In Milan, Italy, a 21-year-old injured himself when he smashed the window of a refreshment bar, located next to a church.

Assane Diop should not be happy to be associated with such a bell. A young man of 21, tells the Italian correspondent of the Guardian , tried to rob a parish based on Lupine , the hit Netflix series. He had put on a leather jacket to imitate his model. The mischief took place last Saturday in Besana in Brianza, a town of 15,000 inhabitants located near Monza, in Lombardy.

That evening, he entered the enclosure of the Church of St. Mary of the Assumption and approached a place housing a refreshment bar. He then waits for the bells to ring to break the glass door. The individual will explain to the police having studied at length the techniques of Assane Diop, interpreted by Omar Sy in Lupine, to prepare for this move. But, not brave, he injured himself during the operation and left traces of blood.

Inside, the young man gets his hands on 21 euros and three bottles of soda: orange, grapefruit, lemonade. Sad booty. A witness notices something abnormal, warns the police, who arrive on site. The injured thief had, for his part, called for help. After making up some unconvincing excuses, he confesses everything, in tears. In the past, he had already stolen this same snack bar, explains the local edition ofIl Giorno .

