a twist for Mbappé? Pochettino puts his two cents in

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

In the weeks and months to come, the subject Kylian Mbappé will undoubtedly continue to make the headlines. It must be said that if the PSG striker does not extend his contract by the end of the calendar year, Mbappé will be officially free to negotiate with the club of his choice for his challenge for next season. On the Paris side, we refuse to come to terms with the loss of Mbappé, like a certain Mauricio Pochettino.

In an interview with Cadena COPE and Radio Marca, the Argentine technician mentioned the case of his attacker. “Mbappé is doing well. He is a calm boy, with a lot of personality and a very sociable character. He is clear on things and loves football. He is 22 years old, but has a very great maturity to manage this kind of situation concerning his future ”, assures his coach.

PSG ready to do anything to keep it?

Before putting a little more pressure by ensuring that PSG will do everything to try to keep it. “Kylian will make the decision he has to make, and the club will do everything possible to keep Kylian, because we are talking about one of the best players in the world, 22 years old and with great potential. Who can think that PSG does not want him to continue here for many more years? The club will try to convince him and seduce him to continue here. I remain with the fact that the situation is open and that in the future anything can happen. The position taken a few months ago may change in the future ”.





Real Madrid, in particular, should not be reassured by the words of Pochettino … “PSG have the hope and the capacity to seduce him and to offer him things so that he can stay and be happy. He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and the possibilities that he can change his mind are there … ”, concludes the Parisian coach.