A woman found beheaded at her home in Agde, Hérault

A 77-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde (Hérault) on Wednesday evening, the Béziers prosecutor’s office announced on Thursday, specifying that the terrorist trail was not privileged at this stage. On Wednesday evening, the body of a 77-year-old widowed teacher was discovered in her home, her head close to the body. It was his son who sounded the alert, worrying about the victim’s lack of response to his phone calls, Béziers prosecutor Raphaël Balland said in a statement. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday after a night of on-site investigations.





“Informed of these facts, the national anti-terrorism prosecution has not claimed its competence so far, in the absence of elements which could justify it in the state of the investigations”, specified the prosecutor who entrusted the investigation to the judicial police of Montpellier. And “significant resources are implemented by the DTPJ of Montpellier to try to identify and challenge the perpetrator (s)”, added Raphaël Balland.

The prosecutor specified that the victim was not known to the judicial authority and that the Agde police station had not received any complaint from her in recent years. In addition, the prosecutor indicated to have opened another investigation for “violation of professional secrecy and concealment of this offense given the nature of the information disseminated by certain media”.