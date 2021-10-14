Acer renews its range of Chromebooks laptops: low price under Arm and models under Core i7

3

On the occasion of its Next @ Acer event at the end of the year, the manufacturer presented its new classic and convertible Chromebooks, from the low-cost model to the most efficient.

At the start of the school year, Acer presents its new models of Chromebooks, these accessible computers used by many students in particular. Running on Chrome OS, they allow you to easily perform most office tasks, surf the web or install Android apps from Google’s PlayStore. With these late 2021 refreshments, we find different types of classic or convertible Chromebooks at very variable prices. A high-end convertible The Spin 514 is, as its name suggests, a computer convertible into a tablet thanks to its screen that rotates 360 °. Equipped with a 14-inch IPS screen and a maximum 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, it should prove to be more efficient than most of its congeners.

It also benefits from an aluminum chassis, USB-C ports and a backlit keyboard. Rather premium characteristics for this type of computer, which therefore appears at a relatively high price – for a Chromebook – of € 799 with a release scheduled for October. A convertible at a low price Equipped with a 14-inch screen, the Spin 314 is also convertible, but has a less muscular configuration, still with an Intel processor however (without further details from Acer). Its connectivity is quite extensive, with a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI and a Micro SD port.

It will also be available from October, at a lighter price starting at € 499. A PC equivalent at an aggressive price Chromebooks 515 are larger, with 15.6-inch screens, and can also include high-end components with an Intel Core i7, 512 GB of SSD and 16 GB of RAM for the most advanced version, which is ultimately very similar to what can be found on conventional PCs. If the price of large configurations is not excessive, they could compete directly with Windows computers, whose prices have been high since the onset of the global shortage of components.

They also offer connectivity provided with an HDMI port, a micro SD port and two USB-C ports. They will be available from October at a base price of € 499. A Chromebook at a low price Finally, the Chromebook 514 is more modest, with a MediaTek Kampanio 828 processor, which should however be sufficient for basic office automation. It has a 14-inch screen and its price is very attractive, since it is offered from € 399. It will go on sale in November.