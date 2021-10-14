Adele gives back her voice with therapy album to be released on November 19

The title of the album was already known, “30”, the release date was missing: it’s November 19, pop diva Adele announced on social media on Wednesday.

It is an event awaited by its fans and the music community, since the last opus of the megastar dates back six years. To get an idea, the first single, “Easy on me” will be released, it was known, this Friday.

“30” is the reference to her age when she started this album three years ago, when the life of the interpreter of “Hello” or “Someone like you” was only torment. The Londoner exiled in Los Angeles recently spoke at length in Vogue magazine to say how cathartic this record was.

“At 30, my life collapsed without warning,” said Adele. “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and self-redemption”.





Disc therapy

It is to answer the many questions of his son Angelo, almost nine years old, about his recent divorce, and the resulting injury, that this disc therapy was born in particular.

The singer with 15 grammies, also Oscar winner for the soundtrack of the James Bond “Skyfall”, also explained to have lost some 45 kilograms by becoming addicted to the exercise. “It was never about losing weight, it was about getting strong and giving myself as much time as possible each day away from my phone.”

But cracks are never far away. “I have to prepare to be famous again, which as everyone knows, I don’t like to be,” she again slipped into Vogue.