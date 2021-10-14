Adèle Haenel case: unexpected twist in favor of Christophe Ruggia …

Indicted in January 2020 for “sexual assault on a minor of fifteen years by a person in authority” – after the accusations and the complaint of the actress Adèle Haenel – the director Christophe Ruggia offers an unexpected twist in this case, in his favor. ..

Indeed, as the newspaper reports The Parisian this October 14, 2021, the director who denies the accusations against him and presented his version of the facts, obtained on September 30 last “the annulment of his arrest and his custody by the investigating chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal.“A victory mainly on the ground of the procedure more than of the form since the hearings are continuing and that material elements have been collected. His indictment is therefore maintained and he must answer on the merits of the charges.





As a reminder, Christophe Ruggia was arrested at his home on January 14, 2020, at 6:10 a.m., then taken into custody for 48 hours before a confrontation. An arrest then strongly criticized by his lawyers who had decided to attack the prosecution and write to Rémy Heitz, the public prosecutor. The latter considered that a simple summons by the police was sufficient. “Not only had we explained that he was at the disposal of justice, but he had been geolocated at home, did not contact any actor in the case and all the elements had already been in the public place for weeks!“, proclaim Mes Colin, Rezlan and Versini-Campinchi.

Adèle Haenel had given an interview to Mediapart in November 2019, in which she attacked Christophe Ruggia whom she accused of “permanent sexual harassment” and “touching” during their collaboration in 2002 on the film Devils ; at the time, the actress was only 13 years old. Since the movie star’s complaint Portrait of the girl on fire, the director was in particular subjected to a psychiatric expertise concluding to “the absence of pedophile profile”. Adèle Haenel, who said to herself “destroyed“by what would have happened to him, hope that justice will be done.

Christophe Ruggia remains presumed innocent of the alleged facts until the final judgment of this case.