Alexia Laroche-Joubert appointed head of the “Miss France” company

A new cap for Alexia Laroche-Joubert. The president of the production company Adventure Line Productions was named yesterday, president of the company Miss France created the same day.

President but not producer

Alexia Laroche-Joubert will be supported in her new functions by Sylvie Tellier, CEO of the company. “Together, they continue the dynamic of the brand and the entertainment program.“-which achieved on December 19, 2020 his best score over the last ten years -“while preserving its emblematic values ​​and fundamentals“.

The producer of “Koh-Lanta” or “Fort Boyard” is not presented, however, like that of “The election of Miss France”. Frédéric Gilbert will act as producer. It is also “in charge of the editorial line and production of the show as well as all editorial content related to the brand“.

“Beyond a little girl’s dream, of a very beautiful brand, of one of the greatest shows on television, I like to participate in the promotion of young, voluntary and ambitious women.“, reacted Alexia Laroche-Joubert on Twitter. In a statement, she added in an equally personal tone:”My story with ‘Miss France’ goes back 20 years. During this period, I met for the first time the Lady with the hat, Geneviève de Fontenay, to produce two editions of the program “Miss France. Two decades later, it is a huge pride for me to watch alongside Sylvie Tellier to perpetuate the brand and the event company ‘Miss France’“.

Live from Caen on December 11

Presented by Jean-Pierre Foucault and Sylvie Tellier, “The election of Miss France 2022” will be offered on Saturday, December 11 in prime time and live on TF1. That evening, Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, will crown her successor on the stage of the Zénith in Caen, her hometown. A maximum of 2,500 seats will be for sale at prices ranging between 45 and 90 euros from November 3, the ticket office opening day, Sylvie Tellier announced on September 30.

Contacted by puremedias.com, Alexia Laroche-Joubert has not returned our calls for the moment.