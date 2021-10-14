Alexia Laroche-Joubert appointed president of the company Miss France

The company Miss France announced, this Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the appointment of Alexia Laroche-Joubert as President. Sylvie Tellier, retains her title of general manager.
The crown changes its head. This Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the organization Miss France unveiled in a press release the creation of the “company Miss France” and made some unexpected announcements concerning the direction of the latter. Because yes, television producer Alexia Laroche-Joubert was appointed President. A news that does not lead to the eviction of Sylvie Tellier. The one who oversees the Miss since the departure of Geneviève de Fontenay, effectively retains her title of Chief Executive Officer. The press release states that together, the two women will “continue the dynamic development of the brand and the entertainment program, while preserving its emblematic values and fundamentals“.
“Very proud to take the direction of the company Miss France“
An announcement, of course relayed by Alexia Laroche-Joubert, on her Twitter account, where she comments: “I am very proud to take the direction of the company Miss France, beyond a little girl’s dream, a very beautiful brand, one of the biggest shows on television, I like to participate in the highlighting of young, voluntary and ambitious women“, writes the one who is also at the head of the company Adventure Line Production (owned by the Banijay group as well as the Miss France brand) and to whom we owe programs like Koh Lanta or Fort Boyard. The famous producer is also behind the launch of Loft Story in France, or even from star Academy on TF1.
A familiar face for Miss France
The appointment of Alexia Laroche Joubert as president of the company Miss France comes just a few weeks before the next election. But the producer is a familiar face of the committee. If she specifies in the press release that she has already produced two editions of the show 20 years ago. Obviously, last year, she had also worked on the show which crowned Amande Petit. “What pride for all the teams and for me to work with Sylvie Tellier on Miss France. We were thanked with this historic audience record. Bravo to Amandine Petit who goes beyond Normandy to carry loud and clear the colors of you all“she wrote on Instagram the day after the show.