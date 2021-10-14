Amazon accused of copying competing products and promoting their promotion on its site

The Reuters revelations shed new light on Amazon’s competitive practices in India. DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

Charges of unfair competition practices are mounting against Amazon. In 2020, the Wall Street Journal accused the e-commerce site of monitoring the commercial performance of the products it sells in the United States to identify the most profitable goods, before launching its own competing products, sometimes very similar.

An investigation by the Reuters news agency published on October 13 reaches the same conclusions and calls into question the operation of Amazon in India, one of the most important markets for the American company.

After scrutinizing thousands of pages of internal Amazon documents, Reuters reports that the company is using sales data to spot products that are benchmark in India, before producing large-scale counterfeits in many families of products. Its teams taking, for example, the measurements of a very popular shirt in India to recreate it identically, not hesitating to entrust its manufacture to the same factory as that which manufactures the original product.





Manipulated searches

According to Reuters, which cites documents dated 2016, Amazon is manipulating its search engine to make its products appear among the top two or three results displayed on consumers’ screens in India. Also according to Reuters, some counterfeit products also appear on the American store of Amazon.

Copying profitable products, according to the news agency’s information, is part of a strategy endorsed by high-level executives, such as Russell Grandinetti, pilot of Amazon’s international retail arm and based in Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

In a written response to Reuters, Amazon replied: “Reuteurs having neither shared the documents nor their provenance with us, we are unable to confirm the veracity of the information contained in this report. We believe that these claims are factually incorrect and unfounded. ”

The company is under investigation for anti-competitive practices in the United States, Europe and India. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, questioned under oath by the U.S. Congress in 2020, said the company prohibited its employees from using seller data to help its own brands. The same year, the Wall Street Journal instead explained that it is a standard procedure for teams working on Amazon products.

