AMD announces Zen 3 processors with 3D V-Cache for early 2022 – News

April 2017 … This is the date on which we tested our first Ryzen stamped processors. A period that saw some of our certainties shift, since after years of brain death, AMD’s CPU division made an improbable comeback, until the situation we know: AMD now sees itself as a technological leader, thanks to its partner’s 7 nm engraving technologies, and its “chiplet” approach, which aims to position on the same chip elements benefiting from a different manufacturing process: 7 nm for the cores, but 12 nm for the part I / O (and in opposition to Intel’s monolithic strategy). Therefore, it is difficult to blame AMD for this small moment of self-congratulation. Especially since it was an opportunity for the brand’s managers to make some announcements on their roadmap for the coming months.

First meeting not to be missed: the arrival of new Zen 3 processors in early 2022. Finally new… In truth, these would be the same Ryzen 5000 chips that we already know, with perhaps some frequency adjustments, but in any case without major architectural change. Everything will depend on the manufacturing, and the way of integrating the cache memory. Currently, the functional elements of a processor (cores, iGPU, cache memory, modem, etc.) are positioned on the same plane, which necessarily requires compromises, the surface of a die not being extendable to the same level. ‘infinite. AMD intends to provide a partial response to this constraint, by integrating its cache memory no longer on a plane, but in 3D, by stacking layers of components connected to each other and to the CCDs by TSVs (for Through Silicon Vias, vertical channels which will allow communication between the different levels of the new die). In doing so, AMD’s teams estimate that they are able to increase the size of the L3 cache by a factor of 3.





According to several specialists, the integration of 3D V-Cache technology on Zen 3 had been thought out well in advance by AMD.

Lisa Su had also presented during the last Computex a prototype of Ryzen 9 5900X chips integrating this technology and having a reserve of L3 cache of 192 MB. The very design of the memory would also improve latency, the whole offering performance gains of 15% on average in game. What no doubt, face Alder Lake, while waiting for the next generation of processor, which will be based on the Zen 4 architecture. Its launch is scheduled for the second half of 2022, and will include a number of new features: PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5 memory support, introduction of a new AM5 socket.

