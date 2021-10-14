an all-terrain showcar to go to the end of the world

Zapping Autonews Rapido C50 (2022): the compact low profile in video

Thanks to its excellent crossing capacities combined with very good habitability, the Ford Expedition was the ideal candidate for the project of “best mobile off-road base camp” of the American manufacturer. The Expedition Timberline Off-Grid concept car was thus designed for extreme adventures, based on the most adventurous of the production versions of the family SUV, the Expedition Timberline. This new concept car from Ford allows you to go on an adventure for several days with all the necessary comfort, while being able to venture on any terrain. In addition to its various amenities, the large SUV tows a fully-equipped Turtleback Expedition Series Trailer, including a two-burner propane stove, a pair of drop-down tables, as well as a shower and a sink connected to a large tank. water (about 160 liters) with water heater of about twenty liters. It is even possible to integrate a refrigerator and an optional 100W solar panel on this trailer.

Maximum SUV optimization

The Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid differs from its production counterpart by a particularly elevated position as well as numerous accessories, whether or not from the Ford Outfitter accessory collection. Custom DeeZee Rock Rail Hoop steps and large Rigid LED light bars (above the windshield and at the base of the grille) give the SUV a decidedly adventurous style. A Thule Tepui Explorer rooftop tent, a transmission skid plate and a Nomadic 180 ° awning from Overland Vehicle Systems on the left side complete the exterior equipment of the Expedition Timberline Off-Grid.

2.5-inch FOX Performance Elite Series shocks increase the SUV’s ground clearance to 12.6 inches (32 cm). These new suspensions are mated to off-road wheels made up of 17-inch Method Race Wheels rims shod with 35-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires. Similar wheels are also fitted to the SUV trailer but with a smaller diameter. The large SUV and its trailer are personalized with topographic map-style paintwork in orange on a factory “Forged Green” background shade.

The interior of the showcar reveals an aluminum storage unit with drawers, placed under a two-seater camping mattress. The Ford Expedition Timberline Off-Grid will be on display in the coming weeks at several specialized events in the United States (Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia, Specialty Equipment Market Association in Las Vegas).