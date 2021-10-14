an artist steeped in ambition and anguish

FRANCE 3 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14 AT 9:00 p.m. – DOCUMENTARY

“Since my adolescence, the figure of Montand has been part of my life. “ If it were to remain only one unconditional, at the time of the surprisingly discreet commemoration on the screens of the centenary of the birth of Yves Montand on October 13 – and the thirty years of his death on November 9 -, it would be this other Yves, Jeuland, documentary filmmaker known and recognized for his talent for unearthing images, undressing icons, revealing the dark side of myths.

After Charlie Chaplin, the genius of freedom, So here he is, alongside his accomplice Vincent Josse, in the footsteps of the “singing proletarian”. We knew him more distant, more caustic – see his documentary on Georges Frêche, his Immersion week at the Elysée or his Extravagant Monsieur Piccoli… But Yves Jeuland assumes, and comments in the first person this “Emotional inventory of rants, crushes and applause”.

True-false panegyric

So here he is in the footsteps of young Ivo Livi, this “A small Italian immigrant who landed in Marseille at the age of two and a half”, steeped in ambition but also anguish. The beginner Montand who, at 19, kept a journal in which “He sticks and collects all the articles reporting his exploits” ; who will take two years to recover from his breakup with Edith Piaf: “I don’t think we have pounds of real love stories like that”, confided the actor years later. The meeting with Simone Signoret, the companionship with the Communist Party then her equally radical rejection – the filming of The Confession, de Costa-Gavras, in 1970, will be worth to him to remain angry more than twenty years with his brother, then member of the party and leader of the CGT. “I cannot conceive of this work without being in harmony with the things that are happening around me”, he will say.





And then the meeting of Claude Sautet, “Just as decisive as [celle de] Costa-Gavras’, according to Yves Jeuland. It will be Caesar and Rosalie, with Romy Schneider, Vincent, François, Paul and the others…, with two other Italians, Piccoli and Reggiani. Archival images (visual and sound), as always carefully staged, finally content us with the aging actor who recognizes, when he was offered by Claude Berri the role of Papet in Jean de Florette, to have been upset at first: “ I didn’t want to become an old man. “

The story of a man “Who crossed the XXe century ”. Who embodies it, even, in “Autodidact who tries to become number 1 in his part”, said the director in an interview with Telerama (October 9-15 edition). With this true-false panegyric all in chiaroscuro, screened in the official competition of Cannes Classics at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, the man who did not want to appear as an old man can take his famous hat off to Yves Jeuland: he has, for his centenary, earned his stripes of great man.

Montand is ours, documentary by Yves Jeuland, written with Vincent Josse (France, 2021, 1 h 45), France 3.