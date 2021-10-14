an earthquake of record intensity, more than 1,500 buildings destroyed

About fifty tremors shook La Palma overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. Lava is still flowing and volcanic activity still seems so intense

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma, continues to spew torrents of lava and clouds of ash, 26 days after the start of its eruption. According to the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), volcanic activity shows no signs of exhaustion, and volcanologists rule out a near end of the eruption.

Between midnight and 7 a.m. this Thursday morning, 56 earthquakes were recorded on the island, including an earthquake of magnitude 4.5, a record intensity, greater than the 4.4 recorded on Wednesday.

The last update of Copernicus, the observation program of the European Union, reports, as of Thursday, October 13, 1,548 buildings destroyed by lava, over an area of ​​680 hectares.





The management of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) ordered this Thursday morning the evacuation of several new areas, which would concern 300 additional homes. Almost 6,500 residents have had to leave their homes.

Arrancamos el día con imágenes de anoche donde se ve el río de lava bajando por la zona de Las Manchas / We kick off a new day with yesterday footage of the lava flow descending through Las Manchas pic.twitter.com/EynxtnsMI4 – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 14, 2021

For a week now, two companies on the island, “Ticom Soluciones” and “Volcanic Life”, have been using drones to deliver rations of water and food to domestic animals trapped by lava in the vicinity of Todoque. .