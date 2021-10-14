an “ecological, economic and social nonsense”

The ideal of life of the French remains the individual house for 75% of them. It is not yet another survey or study of a network of real estate agencies or even a new note on the real estate situation from a regional notarial chamber that writes it, but the Minister of Housing herself who says it.

The model of the pavilion with garden “is no longer sustainable”

In her closing speech for the consultation on “Living in the city of tomorrow”, delivered on October 14, Emmanuelle Wargon explains that this quest “Responds to a search for comfort, space outside oneself, to make housing its cocoon, perhaps accentuated by the period of confinement.” “This also reflects that the aspiration to own property remains high and implies making choices on the nature and location of one’s accommodation”, she adds.

And ” the same time “, as President Macron would say, this model of the pavilion with garden is “More sustainable” and leads to ” deadlock “, estimates the Minister of Housing. This is’ “Urban functioning increasingly dependent on private cars”, of“A model behind us” and even“Ecological, economic and social nonsense”, she continues.

“It is caricature, even revolting to see people so disconnected from the grassroots, a speech of a Parisian elite who would like to crowd everyone into collective social housing of which they would be tenants”, strikes near The gallery the president of the French federation of builders of individual houses, Damien Hereng, in reference to the government objective of building 250,000 social housing units by the end of 2022.

In the context of the “Climate and Resilience” bill promulgated at the end of August which requires the rate of land artificialization to be halved over the next ten years, Emmanuelle Wargon is indeed issuing a “Wish” : that collective housing can also represent “A quality standard” to bring each household, each project to find “A response without artificialising, without moving away from activities, without cutting off from nature”.

A promise of “nature in the city” that professionals already respect, according to the president of the national union of developers. “We have proposed to the Minister of Housing to create a climate planning permit, that is to say one that safeguards the functions of the soil by aligning trees, gardens and parks for biodiversity and so as to maintain a resilient living environment ”, declares François Rieussec to The gallery.

This is what Emmanuelle Wargon calls “Happy intensity”, that is to say neighborhoods where new collective housing fits into the middle of “Quality services, [du] digital, [de] proximity to workplaces, [des] shops and [d’] public spaces offering places to breathe and generate social ties ”. The minister also wants to launch “A major awareness campaign” to demonstrate “Ecological interest” of a less sprawling city and in fine give back the desire to live in the city. In short, the speech of real estate developers.

Conversely, facing “A climate emergency that cannot be negotiated”, it considers that individual accommodation has a “Very strong ecological impact” both for carbon emissions – she cites the private car three times – and for the natural earth it consumes. An assertion that still makes the president of the French federation of builders of individual houses jump: “Since the thermal regulation of 2012 known as“ RT2012 ”, we have the obligation to use at least one renewable energy for the house: a pellet stove or a heat pump for example, but not 100% electricity or 100% gas, as is the case in 90% of new collective housing ”, underlines Damien Hereng.





All the more so as Prime Minister Jean Castex has just increased by an additional 2 billion euros the envelope allocated to the rehabilitation of private housing. Hard cash that benefits the Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Enterprises (Capeb). In the third quarter of 2021, its activity was 5% higher than that of the third quarter of 2020, with certainly + 3.5% in new construction, but above all with + 5.5% in energy renovation.

“The new home market will become more restrictive and will therefore no longer be exponential, whereas with the renovation, we can restructure existing spaces and raise habitats so that they are more pleasant to live in. Despite the recruitment difficulties and the increase or even the shortage of materials, we have 103 days of order books ”, Capeb president Jean-Christophe Repon told La Tribune.

With regard to the consumption of agricultural land, the builders of houses actually adapt to the local town-planning plans imposed on them by the municipalities or even the inter-municipal authorities. In 2019, before the economic and health crisis, the average surface area of ​​building land was 930 square meters. Today, it remains from 1,200 to 1,300 m², except that “Our buyers do not need 2 hectares of land to maintain”, notes the general delegate of the habitat pole of the French building federation Christophe Boucaux. “We are subject to conditions which prevent project leaders from densifying”, he still assures The gallery.

It will still be necessary that the local elected representatives and their inhabitants follow the executive in the same way as the quality, established in “Imperative”, by Emmanuelle Wargon, goes hand in hand with the three issues mentioned by the same minister: adaptation to teleworking, aging and versatility of buildings from their design to facilitate change of use.

In the meantime, the French federation of builders of single-family homes is targeting 125,000 homes sold in 2021, in the same way that the housing division of the French building federation claims the sale of 138,000 homes from the end of August 2020 to the end of August 2021. C ‘ is 21% more than 2019-2020 and more than 30% compared to 2019-2018.