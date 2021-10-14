An elected representative of rebellious France stirs controversy after his remarks about the police

VIDEO – “I believed that the aim of the police was to protect the population, (…) not necessarily to have weapons to kill them”, declared a deputy mayor during a municipal council of the city of Cachan ( Val de Marne).

“I believed that the purpose of the police was to protect the population, it was not necessarily to have weapons to kill them.These remarks, made by the elected representative of rebellious France Dominique Lanoë during a municipal council of the city of Cachan on September 30, continue to be controversial, nearly two weeks after the facts.

Since its broadcast on social networks, the scene, filmed, has aroused the indignation of several actors in political life and organizations, such as the Union of Commissioners of the National Police (SCPN): “Appalling, slanderous and defamatory remarks from elected officials unworthy of their mandates“Writes the union on Twitter. “Let him tell that to the survivors of the Bataclan», Responded Gilbert Collard, MEP. “I am shocked by an elected LFI, deputy mayor of the city of Cachan, who insinuated that the armed police were killing the population instead of protecting it. These words are serious“, For his part published François Jolivet, deputy of La République en Marche.





Sébastien Trouillas, elected as mayor of Cachan and present at the municipal council, asked for the resignation of Dominique Lanoë, and asked the mayor of the city, Hélène de Comarmond, to “public apologies“.

“Sterile controversy”

In a press release published this Wednesday, the city of Cachan castigates a “video editing deliberately altering the reality of words and facts“, Pointing to an opposition that”has chosen to dramatize his exit from the theater, deliberately starting a sterile controversy (…)“. Pascal Castillon, municipal councilor “Better living in Cachan”, had left the council shortly after the words of the deputy mayor. Hélène de Comarmond, who “clarifies“In this press release”the attachment of the municipal majority to the action and work of the police“,”does not exclude taking legal action against the author of the video montage (and) of anyone who takes it back“.

According to information from Figaro, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin asked in a letter to the mayor of Cachan to “(him) specify in what context such statements may have been made“. “You can imagine the stir (that these words) could have caused within the police force and beyond, he also wrote. We must collectively be intransigent in the face of all attacks against the women and men who protect us.“And to warn that Hélène de Comarmond’s response”will decide on the possible follow-up (which he) will give to preserve the honor of the police“.

