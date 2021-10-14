Andorra: a general fight breaks out for flatulence released in the changing rooms of the Spa, three people arrested

It is a news item of doubtful taste that comes to us from Andorra, and which the Spanish media delight in.

Our colleagues from Altaveu say that a general brawl erupted on Monday evening, in the changing rooms of the Caldea thermoludic spa, a well-known establishment in the Principality.

It was indeed midnight when several groups of people gathered in the locker rooms, after a beautiful day of relaxation. Until an individual belonging to a group approaches another man and lets go of a flatulence a little too close to him.

General brawl

A “gesture” which was not necessarily appreciated. An explanation of texts between the two protagonists followed. Then, insults. And finally, a fight. But very quickly, the tone is also raised between the accompanists of the two “fighters”. And a general brawl broke out pitting 12 people in total.





Quickly overwhelmed, the security service relied on police. Four patrols were dispatched to the scene, one of them being assaulted by a woman who had taken part in the fight. Which was arrested in the wake. Just like the two men who started the brawl.

The three people received a symbolic sentence before being released on Tuesday evening. The “whoopee” with inflammation … in his face.