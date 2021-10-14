Andorra. He farts on a man and causes a general fight in the changing rooms of the spa

Toulouse news See my news

For a fart, a fight broke out in the changing rooms of Caldea, Monday, October 11, 2021. (© Illustration / Dorisse Pradal)

The fart of discord. On the evening of Monday, October 11, 2021, a violent fight involving a dozen people broke out in Caldea thermal center in Escaldes-Engordany, in the Principality of Andorra. At the origin of the confusion? Flatulence released in a not very discreet way.

Has he voluntarily farted on him?

According to our colleagues from the Andorran site Altaveu, it is members of two families of tourists who have come to blows. One of them was obviously quite relaxed after his day in Caldea. Enough to relax completely in the locker room …





Without a word, the man approached another client to … release a gas a few inches from him. Willingly or not? The question is not settled. But for the “victim” of the whoopee, this behavior does not pass.

The fart ignites the powder

The tone rises between the two men, insults fly and blows fly. What started out as a simple fart turns into a general fight.

Some members of the two families get involved while others try to separate them. In the brawl, a man was injured in the hand and the individual with the capricious transit ended with an inflamed face.

Three people arrested

Faced with the scale of the situation, Caldea’s security called in the police. Four patrols arrived quickly to restore order.

In total, three people were arrested : a woman for having uttered insults against the police and two men, accused of having dealt the most violent blows to the man suffering from intestinal gas.

Tuesday evening, they were all released after a “symbolic sentence”.

