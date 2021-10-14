Android smartphones share your data without your knowledge

A recent study, conducted by two teams of university researchers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, uncovered a host of privacy issues related to the use of Android-powered smartphones among major brands.

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] How big is the internet? The answer in images Scale representation of the space that the bytes would occupy if each of them measured 1 cubic mm. © MetaBallStudios

that Google collecting masses of data from users of its services, no one doubts it, but a study carried out by researchers shows that the ogre ofInternet to a ferocious appetite when the data comes from a smartphone powered by Android He is not the only one. Carried out by teams from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and the Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, the study identified many concerns related to the data confidentiality on mobiles from the brands Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and Huawei – note that the latter is now deprived of Google services, but the data still passes through the Internet giant and third-party publishers.





It also appears that forks, that is to say variants of Android, even highly customized such as LineageOS, also massively transmit data, even if the settings are made at least. This data is collected by the smartphone manufacturer, Google and also many third parties (Microsoft, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.), whose applications are sometimes preinstalled. There are thus permanent identification systems for the smartphone, the history of the use of applications, telemetry… In the case of applications preinstalled by the manufacturer, as is the case with Samsung and most Chinese brands, this is problematic since it is not possible to regulate their activities related to the collection of data, or sometimes to uninstall them.

/ e / OS, the only fork that protects your data

Another problem: integrated applications at Xiaomi such as miui.analytics, or Heytap (Realme) and Hicloud (Huawei) transmit the data in an encrypted way, but it can be quite easily intercepted by a third party and decrypted. It should also be noted that these elements are sent even if the mobile is not in activity. Worse, if the user resets their advertising credentials at Google, the system will still be able to make a link with the previous activity thanks to several methods, such as access to the Imei number or the SIM card of the mobile, its IP address or other location data.

Also according to this study, only the fork / e / OS created by the French Gael Duval, and which is also from LineageOS, seems to be doing well. This variant of Android uses microG, a module allowing you to use Google’s services without necessarily using them. watering personal data. This fork not only blocks all access by Google, but also those of third-party applications or services. But, as Futura had been able to to certify when Huawei has been deprived of Google services, it is necessary to completely change the way you use a smartphone.

Finally, donating your personal data has become the price to accept in order to be able to use a smartphone and all of the services it delivers smoothly. Faced with the conclusions of this study, the site BleepingComputer asked Google about this practice and a spokesperson stressed that the collection of certain information, such as the mobile Imei, is essential in order to be able to deliver relevant and reliable critical updates on a multitude of devices.