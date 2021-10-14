Angers: probable lines, channel and time of the match

The 10th day of Ligue 1 starts with the meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Angers, at the Parc des Princes. Friday October 15, 2021, Paris Saint-Germain will host the SCO Angers from 9:00 p.m., at the Parc des Princes. On which channel will this meeting of the 10th day of Ligue 1 be broadcast? What will be the team compositions of Mauricio Pochettino and Gérald Baticle? What is the Ligue 1 schedule for the day? Top Mercato tells you everything you need to know before the kick-off of PSG – Angers.





Leader of the standings with 24 points and six lengths ahead of its runner-up Racing Club de Lens, the capital club wants to return to victory after a first defeat suffered before the international break at Stade Rennais (0-2 ). Four days before the reception of the Germans from RB Leipzig counting for the third day of the group stage of the Champions League, the formation of Mauricio Pochettino wants to reassure themselves against a SCO who has made an excellent start to the season. Fourth tied with third Nice, the club coached by Gérald Baticle remains on a difficult victory at home against FC Metz (3-2), on goals from Mohamed Ali-Cho, Thomas Mangani and Stéphane Bahoken.

PSG – SCO Angers team rosters

Paris Saint-Germain remain deprived of Spanish central defender Sergio Ramos, still recovering after his calf concerns. Due to their participation with their respective selections, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Neymar and Marquinhos are absent. Injured with Costa Rica, Keylor Navas also gives up. On the other hand, Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa are back after missing Rennes. What team composition Mauricio Pochettino (coach of Paris SG) and Gérald Baticle (coach of SCO Angers) will they put in place? Come back to topmercato.com less than an hour before the start of the match, and we will give you the official line-up for the PSG – Angers match.

PSG, the probable team composition of Mauricio Pochettino according to the Team: Donnarumma – Dagba or Hakimi, Kehrer, Kimpembe (cap.), Ab. Diallo – Herrera, Wijnaldum or Verratti – Draxler, Rafinha, Mbappé – Icardi





PSG – SCO Angers, on which channel to watch this match live?

The PSG – Angers match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video from 9 p.m. To watch the match between Paris Saint-Germain and SCO Angers, you will therefore have to subscribe to the Amazon Prime Video subscription. While the vagueness persists concerning the TV rights of the L1, at present it is Amazon Prime and Canal + which will broadcast all the matches of the French championship for this season. To see PSG – Angers in legal streaming, a unique possibility for France is available to you: subscribe to one of the Amazon Prime Video offers. Everything you need to know is explained below.

PSG Score – Angers

Can’t watch the match live on TV or stream? Even less to be at the Parc des Princes? Then follow the score of PSG – SCO Angers on our dedicated Live Match page. Cards, goals, substitutions: follow the progress of the game minute by minute and don’t miss a thing of the match between Paris Saint-Germain and SCO Angers.

How to watch Ligue 1 this season?

To see 100% of Ligue 1 this season, you will need to subscribe to two subscriptions: Amazon Prime + Pass Ligue 1 (you will have access to 80% of the matches including the famous Sunday evening match at 8:45 p.m. and seven other matches) and Canal + for the meeting on Saturday at 9 p.m. and that on Sunday at 5 p.m. A final solution that can be considered for Freebox subscribers and non-subscribers: download the Free “Ligue 1 Uber Eats” application. You won’t have access to the game live, but you will have access to the best actions and almost live goals. Other Ligue 1 matches will be played this Friday, October 15, 2021. Here is the full TV program: