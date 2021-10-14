Anne Hidalgo celebrates her inauguration in a brasserie in Paris

Socialist activists named her Thursday evening as their presidential candidate.

At 10 p.m., there were a few handfuls of activists waiting in front of L’Office, a Parisian brasserie on the border of the 11th and 20th arrondissements of the capital, where Anne Hidalgo was elected in the last municipal elections. But this Thursday evening, October 14, the Socialists came to surround him for another issue, that of the presidential election. Because now, the mayor of Paris is also the candidate of the PS. A vote that very day, appointed her by majority in front of her only internal opponent, the former Minister of Agriculture and mayor of Le Mans, Stéphane Le Foll. Around 11 p.m., one hour after the closing of the physical votes, the first figures, not final, gave him enough lead to already allow to celebrate his victory.

“We know it will be difficult”

First secretary of the PS, Olivier Faure came to announce his provisional score by congratulating her: on the basis of 90% of the ballots counted Anne Hidalgo obtained 72% of the votes. ” We know it will be difficult “, Recognized the deputy of Seine-et-Marne in view of the polls, adding, with reference to François Mitterrand:”We know who you are, your quiet strength, your determination.“





According to his relatives, the participation, although slightly lower than the three Socialist votes organized since the summer, was however comparable. Many feared abstention. Anne Hidalgo, in her statement, thanked the activists “who have mobilized throughout France to promote our values“. She greeted Stéphane Le Foll, stressing that “his political family needs him, his experience and also his voice to carry (their) commitments“. “I stayed true to my party, as a free woman», She declared in her quick speech.

“A left which assumes the exercise of power”

Anne Hidalgo said she wanted to be the candidate of a left “which assumes the exercise of power and responsibilities, this left of government which is not satisfied with being indignant or protesting but which acts concretely (…) This left of social progress and great conquests, which wants to repair our Republic.“

Despite the very bad polls therefore – a last BVA for RTL and Orange gives it 4%, like Arnaud Montebourg – the activists present ensure that they keep morale. Fabienne, activist since 2005, confirms this: “4%? We believe in it … We would be at 1% that I would always believe it, it is the strength of my party, committed to social ecology“.