Anne Hidalgo invested as a candidate by the Socialist Party

Anne Hidalgo was invested by the Socialist Party (PS) for the 2022 presidential election, on the evening of Thursday, October 14, a prelude to a “Collective mobilization” around the mayor of Paris to try to relaunch a campaign that is struggling to take off.

According to results covering more than 90% of the ballots, Anne Hidalgo, who was widely favorite, obtained more than 72% of the votes, against her only challenger, the mayor of Le Mans Stéphane le Foll, announced the first secretary Olivier Faure. .

Activists were invited to vote in federations from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the result was unveiled in the evening. Anne Hidalgo should celebrate in a Parisian bar with activists. The chairman of the PS investiture committee, Pierre Jouvet, expected around 25,000 voters.

Credited by polls from 4 to 7% of the vote, Anne Hidalgo is engaged in the battle for 2022 without waiting for this investiture, which she knew almost acquired, since she has for months the support of the authorities of the party, including the first secretary, Olivier Faure.





During the recent PS congress, the latter also considered that the candidate would have “Probably a very large majority” facing his only challenger, the mayor of Le Mans, Stéphane Le Foll. The latter was under no illusions: ” Mass has been said “, he had admitted to Agence France-Presse, denouncing the lack of debate with the Parisian councilor, and warning the Socialists against the “Risk of going by the wayside” in 2022 because of “The indefinition, the non-affirmation and the form of inconsistency since the start of Anne Hidalgo’s campaign”.

Investiture convention on October 23

The party can now line up behind its candidate, with an investiture convention on October 23 in Lille, stronghold of Martine Aubry, her political mentor. The opportunity for a first meeting to ring “Collective mobilization”, with some PS heavyweights announced. Lille will allow “Bring together the different generations of the socialist family”, assures its campaign manager, the mayor of Nantes, Johanna Rolland. “People from civil society and advocates” will also be present.

The mayor of Paris has been rather discreet since the formalization of her candidacy on September 12 in Rouen. His relatives defend the “Bias” from the start of the campaign “Low noise, on the bottom, on the ground”, and promise a “Ramp-up”.

“She is not in the countryside until she is invested”, emphasized Olivier Faure before the results. But he warns: “From next weekend, there will be posters pasted, leaflets. I fully expect that the socialists’ entry into the campaign will produce some effects. ” The activists will be mobilized this weekend around an operation called ” everybody on the bridge “. “The bet we are making is that in the end, we will ask ourselves, on the left, who is ready to govern. Anne Hidalgo is the only one to have these qualities ”, adds Olivier Faure.

The mayor of Paris herself assures that she “Will go to the end”. She will go to a maternity hospital on Friday morning to support midwives fighting for more recognition, then fly to Spain, to talk about ecology at the Congress of the Spanish Socialist Party in Valencia – a way to highlight her stature international.