Anne Hidalgo invested by the Socialist Party with 72% of the vote, according to partial results

Unsurprisingly, Anne Hidalgo was invested as a candidate for the Socialist Party for the 2022 presidential election, Thursday, October 14. The mayor of Paris came out on top of the activists’ vote with 72% of the vote, according to partial results covering more than 90% of counted ballots, said the Party’s First Secretary, OIivier Faure. It is ahead of its only competitor, the former minister and current mayor of Le Mans, Stéphane Le Foll.

Credited by the polls of 4 to 7% of the vote, Anne Hidalgo is engaged in the battle for 2022 without waiting for this nomination, which she knew almost acquired. The city councilor of the capital has for months the support of the party authorities, including its First Secretary. An investiture convention is to take place on October 23 in Lille, stronghold of Martine Aubry, her political mentor. This first meeting will be an opportunity to ring “collective mobilization”, with the presence of a few leaders of the PS.





The entourage of Anne Hidalgo ensures that there is “no kind of worry or reluctance” around her candidacy, while on the environmental side, some already dream of seeing her rally to Yannick Jadot, for the moment slightly higher in the polls. The mayor of Paris herself assures that she “will go to the end”. On Friday, October 15, she will go to a maternity hospital to support midwives fighting for more recognition, then fly to Spain, to talk about ecology at the Congress of the Spanish Socialist Party in Valencia.