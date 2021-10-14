Anne Roumanoff divorced and transformed: the comedian has found love

Anne Roumanoff is no longer a heart to take! After a painful divorce, love returned to knock on the comedian’s door! Very good news that she announced in the Big Heads.

Anne Roumanoff is well known for her humor which can sometimes be sour towards politicians. If his fans know his career well, they know very few details about her private life and more particularly her love life. But last September, the one who celebrated her 56 years, confessed half-heartedly, flirting with a man on the set ofWe are remaking the TV. Eric Dussart had indeed wished to know if the latter had found love! “I don’t know … Finally, it’s going well!”, she said before the host returned to the charge: “I’m sure you know it! We are not in a relationship with someone without knowing it Anne Roumanoff ! That does not make sense !”

But the comedian likes to keep information about his private life secret: “But why also, as a couple, not as a couple …! You can be with someone without being in a relationship! A kind of in-between”, she had confided. But on this Wednesday, October 13, Anne Roumanoff has finally told the whole truth, in the Big Heads. While Laurent Ruquier, throws him a “You are single…”, the comedian answers him tit for tat : “Not at all”. An answer that piqued the curiosity of the host of France 2 : “Oh, is there a new man in your life Anne?” “Yes everything is fine”, she replies calmly. And apparently it can be seen that the comedian has found love again, as Laurent Ruquier points out: “Yes she looks fulfilled. It’s true, we see you really happy, happy”. “Fortunately, I took the time”.

Anne Roumanoff: “Divorce is an emotion, a shock

It must be said that Anne Roumanoff lived a terrible divorce at over 50 : “I didn’t think divorce would happen to me. For someone who’s been in a relationship for 25 years, you know what concessions are, the guy who snores, all those nasty things in married life, and everything. suddenly the negative outweighs the positive “, she explained in Seven to Eight. According to her, “Divorce is an emotion, a shock, but you can make this uncomfortable moment something positive. When you find yourself divorced, everything becomes possible in fact.” From now on, it is all behind it.

