Apple “Unleashed”: robot portrait of the all-new MacBook Pro expected

If we judge by the invitation card of the next Apple event, it will be necessary to “Hang on” or expect a “New launch” (the translations chosen in France and Canada for the “Unleashed »Original). We deduce that it will run dry and that we will have gnats on our teeth because the new cars will crush the accelerator pedal.

Mark Gurman, most often well-informed sources, offers at Bloomberg a summary of what to expect. There are no big changes from the rumors that have plagued the last few months about a significant overhaul of the MacBook Pro line. The journalist had already given the main characteristics, preceded only by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at the beginning of the year.