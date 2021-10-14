Apple’s best headset loses $ 100!

Amazon is currently offering the latest AirPods Max headphones from Apple with a discount that drops its price below 100 €! Pushing Apple’s know-how and technology to its peak, the AirPod Max concentrates the innovations of its predecessors to give you a unique audio experience!

Apple first succeeded in carving out a full place in the field of wireless headphones with AirPods equipped with True Wireless. And with the AirPods Max, the headset from Apple, we can say that they transform the test. Aimed at audiophiles of all stripes, the headset in question is currently on sale at Amazon and loses more than € 100.

Buy the AirPods Max headset for € 489 from Amazon

Deemed to be of excellent craftsmanship, the AirPods Max headset from Apple concentrates many technologies developed by the firm with the bitten apple. Thus, we find in particular active noise reduction, a real keystone of the entire audio system.

Indeed, in order to offer a first-rate hearing experience, Apple has implemented an isolation that is adaptive according to the environment. Thus, users can enjoy their music, films or even conversation in all circumstances thanks to the transparency system.

Wireless and integrating perfectly into the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Max is a bluetooth headset that will allow you to enjoy all of your media in all circumstances. Whether traveling, in your daily commute, in public transport or in open space, it will be your daily ally to succeed in isolating you from the noise of the world.





The excellence of sound and Apple know-how for less than € 500

The AirPods Max stands out in many ways, but it is above all from an audio point of view that it stands out. Indeed, these headphones are able to offer clear sound, deep bass, while preserving the authenticity of music, films and series.

With this, the Digital Crown, the AirPods Max setting system, allows you to quickly manage sound, change songs, take calls, converse with Siri, etc.

Offered at its launch at nearly € 630, it is now available for less than € 490! An excellent price for an exceptional helmet.

Buy the AirPods Max headset for € 489 from Amazon

To learn more about the AirPods Max, you can check out this full review about it.