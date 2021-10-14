Asvel’s first defeat of the season against Tel Aviv in the Euroleague

Dominated from the start of the meeting, the players of TJ Parker still managed to stay neck and neck during the first quarter. Elie Okobo, the most prominent player in the Lyon camp, was as comfortable distributing the game as he was sneaking into the racket. At the end of the quarter, he also scored a very nice three-point basket, despite the good marking of James Nunnally. The American winger will take revenge a few seconds later, also with a furious three-point basket, which allowed the Israelis to have a four-point lead after 10 minutes (25-21).