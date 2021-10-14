Asvel’s first defeat of the season against Tel Aviv in the Euroleague

Two days after their formidable feat against Efes Istanbul, Asvel came down from their clouds and were beaten at Astroballe by Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday evening in the Euroleague (93-85). After six successes in a row, the Lyonnais conceded their first defeat of the season (Betclic Elite and Euroleague combined).
Dominated from the start of the meeting, the players of TJ Parker still managed to stay neck and neck during the first quarter. Elie Okobo, the most prominent player in the Lyon camp, was as comfortable distributing the game as he was sneaking into the racket. At the end of the quarter, he also scored a very nice three-point basket, despite the good marking of James Nunnally. The American winger will take revenge a few seconds later, also with a furious three-point basket, which allowed the Israelis to have a four-point lead after 10 minutes (25-21).
Defense in trouble
Then Asvel suffered especially in defense and saw the gap in the score widen. The Lyonnais have sometimes shown themselves so little aggressive that, for example, Scottie Wilbekin (13 points) was even able to score in the second quarter when he had four defenders on him.
While his players were led by seven points at the break (49-42), TJ Parker demanded more rigor and communication on the floor. Without much effect. The Lyon coach then attempted a change of strategy, with a defense in the zone. At first rather effective, it was then canceled by the numerous losses of balls.
Okobo in master of the game, Antetokounmpo disappointing
The premature exit of Youssoupha Fall from the third quarter did not help anything. Sanctioned by a technical foul for a blow to the face on Mathias Lessort, the pivot left the floor after five faults, replaced by Kostas Antetokounmpo. The Greek, who had enchanted the Lyon public against the Turks, this time did not manage to speak.
After counting up to 13 points behind, Asvel managed to re-mobilize, held at arm’s length by Elie Okobo (23 points), without however succeeding in overturning the match.
Asvel will return to the Euroleague on October 21, against Milan, one of the two teams still undefeated. In the meantime, the French champions will return to the Betclic Elite with a trip to Strasbourg on Sunday (5 p.m.).