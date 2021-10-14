at the hearing, the spectator with the sign told her ordeal

Four months of suspended prison sentence were required against the spectator with the sign, who had brought down the peloton during the last Tour de France. She recounted her last difficult months at the hearing.

It was June 26th. On the side of the road during the first stage of the Tour de France, the spectator with the sign “Allez Opi-Omi”, “Allez Papy-Mamy” in French, was responsible for a big fall in the peloton. Four months of suspended prison sentence were required against the young woman, pending deliberation on December 9, but the hearing on Thursday was an opportunity for her and her lawyer to express themselves.

She said that the sign was dedicated to her grandmother, who had lost her little sister two days earlier. Except that his wink went wrong, causing the fall of fifty runners. None of them finally lodged a complaint and the Tour de France withdrew theirs, but not the runners’ unions who decided to insist.





“I know that I serve as an example”

At the hearing, the spectator’s lawyer underlined the difficult psychological situation experienced by his client since the events, according to the report of the newspaper L’Equipe. After a depression in the previous months, the 31-year-old seemed to be doing better in June, “finally cheerful and happy”. The incident prompted her to go into hiding for more than three days, without leaving her home.

“I was prostrated with shame and fear, I could not do it, I had enormous guilt, I had to be able to speak,” she said. The current procedure is despite everything “out of the ordinary” according to his lawyer. “Even the suspended prison sentence seems disproportionate to me, a fine or other sentence could be another solution,” he added.

“I know that I serve as an example,” said the spectator for her part. Since that day, she has not been at peace. “Her sanction fell that day, and it will last, said her lawyer. She is lynched on social networks.” Almost four months after what she describes as “stupidity”, she still cannot put the event behind her. This may be the case in two months.