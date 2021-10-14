at the trial of the attacks of November 13, the pain of three orphans of the Bataclan

How do you tell your 6-year-old boy that his father died in a terrorist attack? On November 14, 2015, around 2 p.m., Corinne received the phone call she dreaded: her ex-companion, Nicolas Classeau, was one of the victims of the Bataclan. “I hear a message from his mother on the answering machine telling me that Nicolas is at ILM (the Forensic Institute). It’s finish”, tells this AFP journalist, overwhelmed by emotion, facing the special Assize Court in Paris, Thursday, October 14.

Lazare does not hear his mother burst into tears: he is sitting at the table, eating his pasta, “happy and carefree”. She grants him “a few moments of respite” and takes her to a birthday party as planned. On her return, she decides to tell him everything, “using precise words so that there is no doubt”, remembers Corinne. “So I’ll never see my daddy again?” asks the child. “He bursts into tears and says, ‘I have no more daddy.’ In two sentences he summed up the situation.”

At the funeral, Lazare slips into his father’s coffin a portrait of him, which he drew. “He quickly resumes his life as a little boy, continues his mother. But for several months, he will no longer sleep in his room, he clings to me like a leech. He talks about his dad in the present tense. Each time, I rephrase behind him. In the past”.

Lazare shares his grief with his two adored half-brothers: Marius, then 11 years old and Nino, 15 years old at the time. All three have become wards of the nation, a status once reserved for war orphans and now extended to children and adolescents under the age of 21 whose parent has been the victim of a terrorist act.

The two eldest came to the bar, surrounded by their mother, Delphine, Nicolas Classeau’s first companion. They have two heads more than her, Marius is in a hoodie, Nino in a white T-shirt. They vividly remember the moment they learned of their father’s death. Nino says he went out into the street. “I scream, ‘They killed him!’ I can’t hear anything anymore, I fall, I collapse, I can’t walk anymore.”

He returned to school three weeks later. “I can no longer concentrate, I am no longer an ordinary high school student. I am lost in my thoughts, as soon as I close my eyes I see my father being killed, a beer in his hand”. The young man, who is now 21 years old, then integrated a preparation course to enter Sciences Po. He continued his studies and held on.





“But last January, I broke down. After holding on for five years, everything gave up. I couldn’t do anything, no longer get up in the morning, Nino explained, very moved. I thank my mother, my father-in-law Karim, who never let go of us. “

Marius succeeds him at the bar. “I would have preferred to work on my philosophy dissertation last weekend, but I had to write this testimonial”, says the 17-year-old. He looks back on his college years which “were very difficult”. “I would have liked to have had the same problems as my friends but I was overcome by the violence of my father’s death.” He too broke down, earlier than his brother: he was hospitalized in psychiatry in 2018, because he wanted to die.

“I thought of death as a solution to join my father, to see him again.” Marius, 17 years old at the trial of the November 13 attacks

Since then, Marius has been taking antidepressants. “I accompany my sons on a long and fragile journey of reconstruction, said Delphine at the helm, just before them. There is nothing worse for a mother than to see her children no longer want to get up “. “They are a little out of step with young people of their age. I love them the way they are, and more.”, she added.

The three boys, united by the tragedy they have lived, have met for a long time every day. Their father had created a “family bubble” around her “big blended family”, said Jocelyne, the mother of Nicolas Classeau, also came to testify. “I will continue to go to the show, to the concert, to listen to music. Whatever my father loved to do”, cried Nino, in tears.