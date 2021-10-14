Athletics: Agnes Tirop found dead at her home

Kenyan sports officials announced the terrible news on Wednesday. Agnes Tirop, a two-time 10,000-meter bronze medalist at the world championships and gold medalist at the world cross-country championships in 2015, was found dead with stab wounds in her body. abdomen.

The 25-year-old, third at the 2017 and 2019 world championships, recently finished 4th in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. She was considered a rising star in athletics in her country, having just broken the 10 km world record a month ago in an all-female 30’01 “race in Herzogenaurach (Germany).

She was found dead at her home in the Iten high-altitude training center in western Kenya and her death could be a homicide, the same source said.





“Kenya lost a diamond who was one of the fastest growing athletes on the international stage thanks to his remarkable performances on the track“, lamented the Kenyan athletics federation in a statement.”We continue to work to clarify the circumstances of his death“, specifies the press release.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also paid tribute to the champion: “It is disturbing, extremely unhappy and sad to lose such a promising and young athlete who, at 25, had already brought glory to our country through her exploits on the track.“.”Her death is all the more difficult to take since Agnes, heroine of Kenya, was the victim of a cowardly and selfish criminal act“, he laments in a commu

