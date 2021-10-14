ATP Indian Wells: Hurkacz leaves no chance for Karatsev (6-1, 6-3), Schwartzman beats Ruud (6-3, 6-3)

Hubert Hurkacz’s great week continues in Indian Wells. While he has not trembled in the previous rounds against Alexei Popyrin (6-1, 7-5) and Frances Tiafoe (6-3, 6-2), the Pole, currently twelfth player in the world, showed himself ruthless this Wednesday in his round of 16 against Aslan Karatsev (6-1, 6-3). In 1:03 of play, the last winner of the Miami Masters had already validated his ticket for the quarter-finals, where he will face the winner of the meeting Daniil Medvedev-Grigor Dimitrov.

Yet beaten by the Russian in San Diego this year (5-7, 6-4, 6-2), Hubert Hurkacz led the debate perfectly, pocketing the service of his opponent on five occasions (note: he obtained nine balls break). In addition to his six aces, the Pole was efficient on his serve, with 71% of points scored on the first ball. For his part, Aslan Karatsev, author of five double faults, was penalized by his throw-in on Wednesday.

A few minutes after Hubert Hurkacz’s victory, Diego Schwartzman disposed of Casper Ruud (6-3, 6-3). Dominated by the Norwegian in 2021 in Monte Carlo (6-3, 6-3) and Cincinnati (6-4, 6-3), the current fifteenth player in the world led his boat perfectly this Wednesday, in 1h43 of play. By taking the service of entry from his opponent, Diego Schwartzman flew over the first set.

To start the second set, it was the Argentine who conceded his faceoff. But while leading 2-1, Casper Ruud was broken and his opponent flew to the final victory. After dominating Maxime Cressy (6-2, 3-6, 7-5) and Dan Evans (5-7, 6-4, 6-0) in the previous rounds, Diego Schwartzman will face Cameron Norrie or Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals final.

