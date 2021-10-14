Aulas’ estate already ready?

Football Club de Marseille offers you to follow the news of the competing clubs of Olympique de Marseille (PSG, Monaco, Lyon, LOSC, Rennes…). Historic President of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas could see himself to be succeeded by Tony Parker in the years to come…

In an interview with Canal +, Tony Parker admitted to being interested in the post of president of the Lyon football club. Already at the head of ASVEL Basket, he says he is ready to replace Jean-Michel Aulas in the years to come:

I love football – Parker

” Why not. I love football, I love basketball. Now, Asvel and OL are the same family. OL entered our capital for two and a half years and things are going very well. I hope that Jean-Michel will be with us for a very long time to come. And the day he wants someone to succeed him, I hope he will be proud if he wants it to be me. In any case, I am preparing myself. ” Tony Parker– Source: Canal + (12/10/21)





We managed to bring in a number of very high quality players – Aulas

Despite the departure of Memphis Depay, Jean-Michel Aulas is not unhappy with the recruitment of Lyon! Indeed, at the microphone of Prime Video, the Lyon president spoke about the transfer window of his team and is very satisfied with the work of his new coach.

READ ALSO: OM: The tribute full of emotion and sincerity of Jean-Michel Aulas to Bernard Tapie

“This year, we managed to bring in a certain number of very high quality players, but while making sure not to invest too much in terms of transfers. There was Shaqiri in the order of 7 million euros, but it was announced at more than 15 million so we negotiated. And the other operations, like Boateng or Da Silva, are very relevant operations. And then an Academy which continues to provide excellent young players. We must manage to integrate them, not burn them and Peter Bosz has succeeded in this approach ” Jean-Michel Aulas – Source: Prime Video (09/10/21)