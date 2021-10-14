Aurélie Pons in mourning: the actress lost her father

Wednesday, October 13, Aurélie Pons seized her Instagram account to share terrible news: the death of her “paupé”, or her dad, while she is preparing for the next dance bonus with the stars.

The next show of Dance with the stars may be very sad for Aurélie Pons. Very active on social networks, the actress ofHere it all begins receives the support of her fans every week as the premiums for each show of the TF1 dance competition approach, who do not hesitate to forgive her for her falls and missteps to find her from one week to the next. But those who rejoice in her passage on the show, are none other than her relatives, among whom she just lost his number one fan: his daddy. Indeed, Wednesday, October 13, the ex-miss Provence announced the disappearance of the one she nicknamed her “paupé”, and this in the caption of an adorable souvenir photo.

“I love you forever my Paupé. You are the most beautiful of the stars“, she wrote, before adding that it died on October 11. In his homage, Aurelie Pons added a text message sent by her father, in which he nicknamed her “my Loulette”, and in which he says he can’t wait to see her perform again on the TF1 stage. “You worked well this week with Adrien, it will do it, you will ensure like a shooting star. Or rather like the Star of the Shepherd, Venus which is the brightest”, he added.

Aurélie Pons took her “paupé” for example

Talented actress, Aurelie Pons is also passionate about travel as her Instagram account shows, a passion that she undoubtedly inherited from her father, with whom she has already visited several countries. Through souvenir photos, the actress from Here it all begins has until then regularly paid homage to her “paupé”, for her birthday or even Father’s Day. “One day I will travel the world like you daddy”, she wrote in the caption of a vintage photo of her father several years ago. No doubt she is likely to dedicate a next dance to him on the show Dance with the stars…

