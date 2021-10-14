Barachois: The old national library will give way to an urban forest

The disappearance of this building, abandoned for years, marks a turning point in the urban landscape which is about to welcome a new western entrance.

Near the Gare du Nord, the first crane blows of the demolition of the old lending library of the capital, bought from the departmental council in 2014, were given this morning, in the presence of the mayor of Saint-Denis , Ericka Bareigts. The deconstruction will last two weeks for the building and two months with the concrete on the ground. “The replanting work will take place before the end of the first half of 2022 and it will then be necessary to wait three years for the forest to become effective”, indicates the mayor of the capital.

This demolition is part of the repair of the Barachois and the development of the longères. The old lending library will eventually be replaced by a micro-forest made up of species adapted to the seaside.

“Make Saint-Denis a garden city”

This project is also focused on ecology. The dismantling of the structure is accompanied by a materials recycling mission. Concrete, metal, copper will all be reused in a circular economy approach, specifies the municipality. Regarding concrete, this will make it possible to obtain a very solid material for the fitting out of attics, roads and parking lots.





“We are progressing step by step on grooming the waterfront so that it is attractive and people can appreciate”, indicates Ericka Bareigts, who highlights “the modern, economical and sustainable approach” of this space. Indeed, this future urban forest completes the project carried by the municipality, which wishes to make this space a new area for recreational activities in the evening and on weekends. Note that the farmhouse which adjoins the now old library has been awarded to the company V and B for its cellar and tasting project. “These two projects are part of the renewal of the seafront, boosted by the opening of a multiplex by the end of the year and the establishment of two four-star hotels, one of which is already open”, explains the municipality.

The latter adds that the revegetation of this space will at the same time provide a response to global warming by helping to capture CO2, and by offering islands of freshness. This forest will then constitute an autonomous ecosystem which will be able to live without intervention of the services. The design of this urban micro-forest is inspired by the work of botanist Akira Miyawaki, who died on July 16 at the age of 93. Miyawaki has developed a method of re-creating native forests on depleted soils and deforested sites. The micro-forest will include a composition of species adapted to the spray and to life by the sea.