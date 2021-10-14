Barbary in the Hérault: who is Evelyne Kedissa, the 77-year-old pensioner beheaded Wednesday evening in Agde?

Evelyne Kedissa, who was found beheaded at her home, rue de la Capelette in Agde, is described as an extinct woman since the death of her husband two years ago. His lifeless body was discovered this Wednesday, October 13 in the evening, by the Agathois firefighters.

Since that night, there has been terror in this small district of rue de la Capelette, in Agde (Hérault). If some were awakened during the night by the police, others learned in the morning of the death of their neighbor. Not a simple death, a death by beheading. Horror for all those locals who keep saying they live in a quiet neighborhood, without history. Far from the troubles of the city. Many police officers block the entrance to the small residence and remind everyone that a tragedy has taken place as close as possible to their home, without them seeing or hearing anything.

“At first, says a very close neighbor frightened by this heinous act. The police told us that there had been an accident and they wanted to know what we had seen or heard at Mrs. Kedissa, then we learned this that really happened. It’s a horror. I can’t imagine that horror scene. “





Before, she was a warm lady

Monique says: “We all knew her. But for two years, since the death of her husband, she was no longer the same. She passed away. While she was a warm lady. I have been there for thirty. years, I would say fifteen, but before that she participated in the drilling meetings, but also in the meals of the district. This was not the case any more. neighborhood simple, but good. “

Francis, opposite her home, noted this radical change: “When Alain died, she was no longer the same. Before, she participated in many activities with associations. Everything stopped. I know she really liked painting, for example. She spoke about it. I saw her for the last time on Tuesday. I did not speak to her. She made me very sad, she came to get her trash. was all curled up on her. He wasn’t the person we had known before. “

A boat moored on the Hérault

Evelyne and her husband had a boat moored on the Hérault, a few strides from their house. A passion that led them both to go out to sea frequently. A passion shared by a neighbor with the Kessida. “We knew each other because we had this passion for the boat. It had been two years since I had seen her go on her boat and there, I will say Monday or Tuesday. I saw her on his boat with a man whom I didn’t know. It was the first time I saw him. Today, I don’t know what to think. “

“She would never have opened to anyone”

In the neighborhood, there is talk of settling scores, extortion. “You know,” explains a neighbor who saw the house, “it’s a retired family who had property in Agde. They came here to retire. Evelyne had been a teacher, Alain had a communications company. I think. they made people envious. I heard there had been no break-ins. Knowing Mrs. Kedissa, I think she opened up to whoever hated her. I knew her as a woman. suspicious person. She would never have opened up to anyone. I don’t think I’m wrong. “