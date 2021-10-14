Battlefield 2042: Hazard Zone Mode Unveils

The official release of 2042 is fast approaching. After the reveal of traditional multiplayer, All-Out Warfare, and Portal mode, we just had to learn more about Hazard Zone mode. The famous “squad mode which is not a Battle Royale” was therefore presented to us. That’s all we know about the third multiplayer pan of Battlefield 2042.

The context of this Hazard Zone mode is simple. Most of the satellites in Earth’s orbit are out of order. Only 30% of them still collect crucial information. Regularly, some of these satellites crash and become major issues in a complex geopolitical conflict. These mines of information are therefore logically at the heart of intense fighting. This is where the players come in.

Not a battle royale, but squad play

The rules are simple, several teams of 4 players cooperate to recover data discs disseminated by these satellites. Players compete on an open map for a total of 6 squads on PS4 and One, and 8 on Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5 and PC. These squads involve the famous specialists of 2042, but each of them can only be selected once. It will therefore not be possible to compose a team full of grappling hooks or wing suits. All the maps in All-Out Warfare mode will be playable in Hazard mode and a tornado may disrupt the battlefield.

Like many Battle Royale numbers, grounded players will be able to crawl in order to take cover before being rescued by their teammates. Otherwise, the fallen player will switch to spectator mode, but may be returned to combat if their allies manage to find and use a “Reinforcement Call”. To win, players will need to extract themselves from the area with as much data as possible. Two waves of extractions occur in each match at different times. So it is possible that two of the squads will get away with it, just as it is possible that neither will manage to escape. The composition of the squad will be decisive and will condition the style of play of the teams. Choosing Falke and his care or Casper and his drone does not bring the same strengths to its composition at all. These decisions will therefore have to be taken intelligently.





Each Hard Drive recovered will be converted into a specific currency in Hazard Zone mode. The latter can be redeemed to purchase weapons, gadgets and tactical upgrades. Note that the more games you win, the more advantages you will have in the store dedicated to this mode. These benefits are reset on failure. The different unlockable bonuses have different uses. It will be possible to purchase a single-use ticket, which you can use at any time during a match to resuscitate an ally. We can also equip ourselves with a holster allowing you to change weapons more quickly or kits that speed up healing by 50%, etc.

This mode seems to capitalize on the tension of squad combat and overall progression to offer gripping clashes. Hopefully, the upgrades unlocked in each game won’t put new players at a great disadvantage in this mode. We will have to wait until the official release to know if this Hazard Zone will indeed be an essential mode of Battlefield 2042.