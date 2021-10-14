Battlefield 2042: Hazard Zone trailer is finally here

The wait was long and the assumptions many around the mode Hazard Zone of Battlefield 2042. DICE comes as agreed to broadcast the trailer of this third style of play which corresponds a little to everything that we expected until now.

Yes, the matches will be played in independent squads (6 on PS4 and Xbox One, 8 on Xbox Series X | S, PC and PS5) and no, this is not a Battle royale. Finally on this point, it can be discussed. The goal of the game is not to be the last surviving team, but to recover as much data as possible from crashed satellites all over the world. map. Objectives which are in the process defended by bots and which continue to fall in the middle of the game. Once in possession of the precious sesames, it is in your interest to climb in one of the only two devices that will come out of this mess in the middle and at the end of the game in a random zone. If at least one member of your squad boards, you will be rewarded for all data collected during the match.

In the spirit, Hazard Zone is not very far from a Hunt: Showdown or the unknown, but deserving, The Cycle. DICE intends to add a layer of strategy to these models with a currency in-game obtained by completing objectives during games. It allows you to equip you at the start of the game with weapons and gadgets of all kinds. Among the very useful examples unveiled by DICE, we have a scanner to more easily find the objectives as well as an improvement reminding one of your fallen teammates. Otherwise, any death is sanctioned by a return to the spectator screen.





The parts of Hazard Zone are played on all maps available in mode All-Out Warfare. Specialists are also part of the game with the difference that you can only have one specialist from each category in your squad. Needless to say that you have to be complementary on the battlefield if you hope to survive in this mode even more tactical than usual. For more details on the experience and the progression system, it’s on the next page, with a developer FAQ as a bonus.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 for PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. You can now pre-order it on Amazon.