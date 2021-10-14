Bayonne spoils everything and falls to the wire against Colomiers!

Zapping Fifteen World Ford Tourneo Connect (2022): the new MPV in video

Aviron Bayonnais ruined everything this Thursday evening. While the Bayonnais were on the move towards Colomiers for the opening of the 7th day of Pro D2, this shock from the top of the table was lively and especially engaged, and finally the players of Yannick Bru were defeated on the wire with a 27-26 loss! Colomiers was hot but kept his leader’s chair!

Because Colomiers was in front at the break, with an advantage of 13 to 10 after a beneficial end of the first half and which allowed the Columérins to register a penalty try in order to reverse the steam and take the lead of the shock . However, the return from the locker room was fatal for Colomiers, who did not score a point for many minutes, also seeing Rowing take off, with an advantage of 26 to 13 until the last ten minutes. Colomiers then revived the suspense at the end of the match, thanks to a try from Alexis Palisson, who had anticipated a kick from Gori. And Bayonne did not hold and was finally caught a second time at the end of the game with a new penalty try for Colomiers. Bayonne ruined everything this Thursday evening and left with his head bowed following this infuriating defeat, while Colomiers can breathe after being very hot …





Colomiers has 27 points at the top of the Pro D2 championship, while Bayonne is second, ahead of Mont-de-Marsan, with 24 units on the clock. Continuation of this 7th day of the championship from tomorrow.