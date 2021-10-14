Belmadi says Nice is urging African players not to go for selection, including Delort

In the program “Rothen ignites” this Thursday on RMC, Djamel Belmadi, the coach of Algeria, settled his accounts with Andy Delort and the leaders of Nice.

Andy Delort-Djamel Belmadi, new round this Thursday evening on RMC. Guest of the show “Rothen ignites”, the coach of Algeria has again turned on the striker of OGC Nice, who told him he wanted to favor his new club to the national team and CAN 2022. ” That’s the big joke of the year. It’s either big stupidity, or nerve that has no limit. (…) It’s a decision fraught with meaning. It should have been address himself first to the press and the Algerian population. To say that he is going to put the national team in parentheses and that he favors the club because there is competition. He talks to me about the competition in Nice but he does not accept the one that there is in the national team, “he said.

Nice would have had the same speech with Slimani

Reassembled, Belmadi also settled accounts with the leaders of Nice. According to him, the latter are pushing so that their African players do not go in selection. “Without weighing up, I spoke with the sports director of Nice, Julien Fournier, who called me. He said: ‘We are telling our players.’ Even to Youcef Atal, who is already in the selection. He said to him: ‘We wish you weren’t in selection.’ He has this merit to be clear, but he does not have the right, these are Fifa dates. I said to him: ‘Ethically, what you do is disgusting, you do not respect the countries, the selections and the African continent. If it’s only oral, you do whatever you want, but ethically I don’t like what you do. ‘”





According to Belmadi, Fournier would have given a speech similar to Mario Lemina, Gabonese international. The Riviera club would have even had this attitude towards Lyon striker Islam Slimani during discussions to try to recruit him this summer. “Slimani was requested by Nice. Fournier offered him the same thing. Slimani said: ‘Not even in a dream’. Two weights, two measures. Everyone puts his love for his country at the slider he wants,” added the Algerian coach. Contacted by RMC Sport after Belmadi’s first criticisms against Delort on October 7, Nice had denied any moral or oral agreement aimed at preventing the player from joining his selection. The club had also denied the presence of any signature of document deeming this practice “illegal and without value”. According to Fifa regulations, clubs cannot block players called up for selection for dates defined by the international calendar.

