Belmadi smashes Delort with very strong words!

This time, no more detention for Djamel Belmadi. The Aglérien coach, invited to speak in the program “Rothen ignites” of RMC, lets go completely and smashes the new striker of OGC Nice. “This is the big joke of the year. You shouldn’t miss things like that and say the enormities. (A break in the national team) Only for a year, either it’s big stupidity, or the nerve that has no limit. ” gets carried away with the former OM player. As a reminder, Andy Delort (30) asked his coach to take a one-year break with the Algerian team because he wants to favor his club.

Delort compared to a little bride

The coach implies that Delort is opportunistic by asking for this one-year break in the Algerian selection. Opportunistic because the former Montpellier player would like to come back just to play the World Cup in 2022. “What happens in a year? (The World Cup) … so we are going to play 40 degrees in Niger with appalling conditions, going all over Africa, during this qualifying campaign which is almost hell. A lot of players in Europe could not play there. And when all is done the gentleman (Delort) comes back as a little bride. We are doubly disrespectful. ” develops the former PSG player. It seems difficult to imagine a return of Andy Delort with the current African champion.

🗣💬 Djamel Belmadi: “Nice asked the same thing from Slimani as from Delort. Slimani he said not even in a dream” pic.twitter.com/v1cxMS5cE2

