    Benzema hopes to play with Mbappé!

    Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé show a great bond with the French team. Since the return of the player trained in Lyon with the Blues, the two men have never stopped looking for each other on the ground. While the Paris Saint-Germain striker is at the end of his contract at the end of the season, Real Madrid have made it his priority.

    The two men could therefore also find themselves in a club. A prospect that Karim Benzema wouldn’t spit on, as he said in an interview with RTVE : “Why not, I’ve always said it, I hope that will happen one day”. The message got through.

    Karim Benzema repeated in an interview his desire to play with Kylian Mbappé. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is at the end of his contract with the French club at the end of the season and Real Madrid have made it his priority.

