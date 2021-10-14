Biarritz, Stade Français, Brive, Pau, Vannes … The latest rugby transfers info

Rugby News See my news

Even though he is still under contract with Racing 92 until 2024, international scrum-half Teddy Iribaren could change clubs next summer. (© Icon Sport)

Biarritz. After Camille Lopez, Teddy Iribaren in the viewfinder

After the international opener of Clermont, Camille Lopez (32 years old; 28 caps), the Biarritz Olympique, current red lantern of the Top 14, is interested in another international, the scrum half of the Racing 92, Teddy Iribaren (31 years old; 2 selections), according to Olympic noon.

Even if he is engaged in the Hauts-de-Seine until 2023, the former player of Tarbes, Montpellier and Brive could seek to revive in the Basque Country, while he is now ahead in the hierarchy of 9 by the young Nolann Le Garrec and the experienced Maxime Machenaud, at the Ciel et Blanc.

French stadium. Leo Barré locked

This Wednesday, October 13, French stadium (13e of the Top 14) formalized the contract extension of his young and promising opening half Leo Barré (19 years old), until June 2025. Trained in Versailles then to Massy, the international U18 and U20 (outclassed last summer during the 6 Nations Tournament) had his first two tenure in Top 14 this season with the club from the capital, in Toulon (defeat 38-5) and to Brive (defeat 19-12), demonstrating his qualities as a scorer, since he scored four penalties against the CAB. It also came into play during the receptions of the Racing 92 and of Clermont, to Jean-Bouin.

✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ 🤪 Enough 𝔹𝔸ℝℝ𝔼 to play ten in Paris, 𝕃𝔼𝕆 asserts itself match after match! Our Titi has a future in the capital 🌸#MadeInSFP I #SFParis – Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) October 13, 2021

” I am very happy to extend to Paris“, Welcomed the person concerned. “I was already very happy to join the professional group last year, but I am even more happy to continue with this club. Over this season, I intend to continue to train hard with the professional group with the first team to try to scratch the slightest minute, but the objective remains above all to play with France U20. In the longer term, I hope to perform more and more with the club, to try to get to the top of the table to win titles. ”

Brive. Two extensions recorded

This Wednesday, October 13, Brive (5th in the Top 14) announced the extensions of two pillars, the right-hander Daniel Brennan (23 years), U20 world champion in 2018 with the France team, and the Tongan left-hander Wesley tapueluelu (21 years old).

Both re-engaged with the CAB until 2025. The first joined Corrèze in November 2020, coming from Montpellier and as a medical joker, while the second, a young Tongan hopeful, arrived at the CAB training center in 2019.

✌️Two good news at CA Brive with the extensions of Daniel Brennan and Wesley Tapueluelu⚫️⚪️

They will be Brivists until 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣ 🔗 https://t.co/oxoB9XnGYI#WEARECAB pic.twitter.com/2Fx1BuV4CH – CABCLRUGBY (@CABCLRUGBY) October 13, 2021

“These two extensions confirm our plan to rely on young aspiring players in order to build a club for the long haul. We are delighted to see Daniel and Wesley continue to progress within the Brivist group ”, underlined for his part the CEO of the CAB, Xavier Ric.





Pau. Tuimaba and Corato have extended

Tuesday October 12, the Section Paloise (7e of the Top 14) recorded the contract renewals of two major players in its workforce until 2024: the pillar of French law Nicolas corato (24 years old) and the Fijian winger, Olympic champion in rugby sevens in 2021, Aminiasi Tuimaba (26 years).

Trained in Auch, the first joined the training center of the Béarn club in 2017, before experiencing good progress under the leadership of Pau technician Thomas Domingo. At 24, he already played 40 Top 14 matches and stands out as one of the most complete pillars of the championship. “I am very happy to extend my adventure in the Section for two more seasons. The club is growing and I want to be an actor in this project by continuing to progress and to restore the confidence that I am given in the field ”, he congratulated himself.

The second, Aminiasi Tuimaba, became the serial-marker of the Section at the end of last season. Arrived at the club in the summer of 2020, “Mini” registered 8 tries in 15 games. “Extending to Pau makes me very happy, I really like this club where I have flourished for a year. I want to achieve great things with the Section and be one of the best finishers in the team, ”he said.

✍️ 𝙿𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚐𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 📝 Two good news! 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐢 𝐓𝐮𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐚 and 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨 will be Green and White until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ 👉 https://t.co/xEBRRcOhP4# TOP14 #HonhaSection pic.twitter.com/VXabBQVHNh – SectionPaloise (@SectionPaloise) October 12, 2021

Valves. A new opener recruited

Tuesday, October 12, the club Valves, red lantern of Pro D2, formalized the arrival of the New Zealand opening half Dan Hollinshead (26 years old) as an additional player. Native of Tauranga, he arrives from the province ofAuckland, New Zealand.

🏉𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙧𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩: Arrival of 𝘿𝙖𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙 at the opening half post. Details👉https: //t.co/jMRg6vSXBu 🔵⚪#RCV #BreizhRugby pic.twitter.com/GYoNXTvEGZ – Rugby Club Vannes (@RugbyClubVannes) October 12, 2021

The Bay of Plenty (NPC) trained player has already experienced Pro D2, having made 13 games with Agen during the 2016-2017 season, before moving to Coca-Cola Red Sparks (2nd Japanese division) then to the Highlanders (Super Rugby) and to Rugby United New York, in Major League Rugby.

Nevers. A Fijian center as a medical joker

This Monday, October 11, 2021, Nevers (6e of Pro D2) recruited the Fijian, Sevuloni Mocenacagi (31 years old), specialist in rugby sevens. He joined the ranks of USON, as the medical joker of his compatriot, the Fijian center Alivereti Loaloa, injured a knee during the first day of Pro D2, against Valves, and who will not play again by the end of the season.

Handshake We welcome Sevuloni MOCENACAGI, who joins the Jaunets team as Alivereti Loaloa’s medical Joker at the center. pic.twitter.com/XwgALlPUgX – USON NEVERS RUGBY (@usonneversrugby) October 11, 2021

The slender Sevuloni Mocenacagi (1.94 m, 92 kg) is expected this Sunday, October 17 in the Nièvre. A former member of the Fiji VII team, this space devourer missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a suspension. He should bring density, technique and speed to the center of the Nivernaise attack.

