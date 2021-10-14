“Big stupidity or nerve that has no limit”, Belmadi very cash on the Delort case

18:50

Very up to the microphone of Rothen ignites on RMC, Djamel Belmadi was unequivocal on the Delort case in the selection of Algeria: “I said word for word what Delort wrote but we call people. said it in the face. It is a decision fraught with meaning. He should have addressed himself first to the press and to the Algerian population. To say that he is going to put the national team in parentheses and that he favors the club because there is competition … He talks to me about the competition in Nice but he does not accept that there is in the national team? “

Can Delort return to selection?

“It’s the big joke of the year, an enormity like that. It’s either big stupidity or the nerve that has no limits. We don’t accept that.”

Come back in a year for the World Cup?

“We will play under 40 degrees in Niger, in sometimes execrable conditions in the World Cup qualifiers, in a virtual hell and when all is done, the man comes back like a little bride? respect.”