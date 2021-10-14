More

    Blas sends a strong message to the Girondins

    9th in Ligue 1, FC Nantes, which remains on 3 victories in its last 4 games, moves this Sunday on the lawn of the Girondins de Bordeaux, on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1. Four days before this meeting, the Canaries’ top scorer this season, Ludovic Blas, spoke on the FCN official website.

    “We play every match to win it and therefore we will go to Bordeaux to win. We will have to work well and we are waiting for the return of the internationals to be complete. We have to play our game, not to evolve against- nature. It will be necessary to be in the match from the first moments, to enter the field with the right mentality and to do what one can do then. We will see what the scenario turns out. “

    In an interview with the official website of FC Nantes, the Canaries’ top scorer this season, Ludovic Blas, sent a strong message to Bordeaux, the future opponent of FCN.

