BMW revolutionizes the automatic parking system

In order to help disabled parking people, manufacturers have equipped their vehicles with numerous aids in this area. We have thus seen the appearance of front and rear parking aids, the reversing camera and then the 360 ​​° reversing camera. Then semi-automatic devices made their debut making parking in rows or slots much easier, the driver only having to manage the brake and the accelerator. This is not sufficient, some brands like BMW or Mercedes have launched parking spaces that can be controlled from outside the vehicle using a remote control.

The Munich brand which already offered a parking system with an “Auto Reverse” function which retains the last 50 meters traveled up to 36 km / h in order to be able to reverse them at the request of the driver. The latter can thus concentrate just on the accelerator and the brake (up to 10 km / h). Today, BMW is stepping up a gear with even more advanced technology.

Thus, this parking assistant now memorizes 200 meters with a better perception of dangers thanks to the various cameras placed around the vehicle. It is even possible to record up to 10 trips that the car can do on its own. The other novelty lies in the fact that the driver no longer acts on the accelerator or the braking except in an emergency. This system will be marketed in 2022.





But BMW goes even further since the propeller manufacturer unveiled at the last Munich Motor Show, an even more innovative system since it is a kind of automatic valet. While you go shopping, for example, the car automatically interacts with the parking lot in order to recharge the batteries or wash the vehicle. On return, the driver will be able to enjoy greater autonomy but also a cleaning session without lifting a finger. We no longer stop progress.