Bob Sinclar to headline the Fall Secondary Home





The Eurockéennes de Belfort would they have taken a liking to the exercise of the second home? It seems so. After a summer premiere, the festival has made an appointment for an autumn second home. After the rustic garden party spirit, head to the dance floor. Near the slopes Because this new meeting, given on Saturday, November 20, will take the form of a great electro evening in the large Eurockéennes hall which adjoins the festival campsite in front of the slopes of the Chaux aerodrome.

Nearly 2000 m² of dance floor On the bill for this evening, four DJs: Bob Sinclar in his disco house style, the foutraques and dadaists of Salut c’est cool, the Dutchman Bakermat, and Paloma Colombe and his Berber techno. They will play from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.



“It will be a big generalist party. We will come there to dance, ”summarizes Jean-Paul Roland, director of the festival. A dance floor of nearly 2000 m² will be set up which will be able to accommodate nearly 3000 participants. “For now, we are targeting 2,000 people. “ With the star Guillaume Sanchez But more broadly, the festival wishes to offer “a global experience”, insists the director. Music therefore, but also gastronomy and a lot of scenography work for the place. For the gastronomic aspect, the festival renews the system put in place this summer. Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Sanchez will be at the helm of the one-night restaurant which can accommodate 200 guests. Upgrade to a higher range As for the scenography, it was again put in the hands of the company Art Point M, already in charge of the summer residence at Malsaucy. “On these two aspects, there is also the desire to go upmarket”, slips the director.

A budget of 200,000 euros With a budget of some 200,000 euros, the festival intends to put the small dishes in the big ones. “We can also do it because the success of this summer has given us ideas. We will now have to see if the proposal will meet its audience, ”explains the director. Reservations open this Friday at 4. To reinvent oneself The evening is therefore a logical continuation of the summer residence. “There has been a real public success, both from the public and from our patrons and partners,” notes Jean-Paul Roland. “We have been invited to start over,” he smiles again. But this proposal is also intended as a continuation of the wind of reinvention blowing over the Eurockéennes de Belfort, like the use for the first time of the storage hall site, a place “reminiscent of the electro ”.