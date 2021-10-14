Boeing 787 faces new manufacturing defect

The long-haul 787 Dreamliner had already been affected by a series of technical problems which had prompted the firm to suspend its deliveries.

The American aircraft manufacturer Boeing confirmed Thursday that a manufacturing defect had been detected on its long-haul 787 Dreamliner, a model already affected by a series of technical problems. Parts of the device in titanium do not meet the standards of strength required for the 787 built in the last three years.

Read alsoBoeing expects continued growth in air traffic in Europe

“We have received a notification from one of our suppliers regarding some parts that were not manufactured correctlyA Boeing spokesperson told AFP. “An investigation is underway, but we have determined that this does not present an immediate safety hazard to the fleet of aircraft already in service.», He continued.

Suspended deliveries

“Aircraft that have not yet been delivered will be properly reshuffled before they are delivered to customers“, Also said the spokesperson. This is not the first incident involving the 787 Dreamliner. Manufacturing defects were first discovered at the end of summer 2020 on the connection of a portion of the fuselage as well as on the horizontal stabilizer.





In mid-July, Boeing announced that it had discovered another defect on the nose of the aircraft, which forced the company to suspend deliveries and reduce production rates. The safety of Boeing planes is at the heart of the concerns of the American air regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), especially since the two close crashes of the 737 MAX which killed 346 in 2018 and 2019.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the FAA opened an investigation Aug. 18 into possible breaches of quality standards by Boeing in its commercial aircraft division.

Read alsoBoeing returns to profit after more than a year of loss

The regulator accuses the manufacturer in particular of allowing unqualified employees to approve quality controls. Asked by AFP, Boeing declined to comment on an ongoing investigation. The FAA did not react immediately.

SEE ALSO – Why the Boeing 737 Max crash