Boosted by good corporate results, the Cac 40 flirts with 6,700 points, Market news

On Wednesday’s momentum, the Paris Bourse continued to gain ground on Thursday, ending the session with an increase of 1.35%, to 6,685.21 points, while it had stopped a hair’s breadth of 6,600 points yesterday. The business volume totaled 3.4 billion euros. In the United States, Wall Street is also advancing, driven by both good economic news and good corporate results. At a time when Europe is closing its doors, the index Dow jones advance of 1.3% just like the S&P 500, more representative of the general trend. At the maneuver, the American banks Citigroup, Morgan stanley, Wells fargo and Bank of America all four beat market expectations for earnings per share. Within the Dow Jones, Walgreens Boots Alliance and UnitedHealth did not disappoint. The former saw its revenues and profits increase in the third quarter, when some 13.5 million doses of the vaccine were administered.

In France, the advertising giant Publicis (+ 2.74%) also did better than expected in the third quarter and revised upwards its forecasts for the entire year. After LVMH, Publicis has therefore won over, which bodes well for the corporate earnings season. However, we will have to wait until next week, and the ramping up of the pace of announcements, to have a clearer picture of the performance of companies and their prospects.





Overheating producer prices in China

Operators were also stimulated by the publication, in the early afternoon, of the figure for weekly jobless claims in the United States. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, they fell below the threshold of 300,000, to 293,000. All this momentarily relegates concerns about inflation to the background. And yet it remains supported. In China, producer prices rose faster than expected in September under the effect of soaring commodity prices (coal, in particular). The PPI index rose 10.7% year on year, against 9.5% in August, the strongest pace since data began to be recorded in October 1996. Conversely, prices at consumption (CPI) only increased by 0.7% over the period, a sign that household consumption is becoming a little less solid. ” This gap between the CPI and the PPI is worrying for the margins of Chinese companies », Estimates the Aurel BGC office.

Vilmorin at the head of the SRD

Among the other securities listed in Paris, the seed company Vilmorin gained 7.1%, settling at the top of the SRD. The group now expects at least 4% growth in sales in 2021-2022, with at least 3% growth in vegetable seeds and at least 6% in field seeds, for a current operating margin of minus 8.5%.

Conversely, CGG fell 8.6%, its third straight decline above 3%. Societe Generale downgraded its opinion on the title of the oil services group, going from “buy” to “neutral”. It also reduced its target price from 1.14 to 0.80 euros. For its part, UBS raised its price target on Great (+ 2.18%) from 90 to 99 euros.

At last, Ubisoft dropped 4.3%. After the more than icy reception reserved for Far Cry 6 last week, the video game publisher announced that the test version of Ghost Recon Frontline has been postponed indefinitely.



