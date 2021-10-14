Borderlands 3: physical versions on PS5 and Xbox Series announced, prices and pre-orders

The generous Borderlands 3 arrived some time ago on next-generation consoles, but only in dematerialized form: rest assured, 2K Games intends to carry its famous boxed title as well.

Released in 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Borderlands 3 is a game that has kept us busy for a long time. Already with its damn solid core content, then with its six expansions and tons of recurring events. Clearly, there is plenty to do and the FPS-RPG had also offered a PS5 and Xbox Series version some time ago, with even a free upgrade.

Physical versions on PS5 and Xbox Series for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

However, until now we could only count on the dematerialized: good news for all collectors, 2K Games has just announced the arrival of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (with all DLC and in-game bonuses) boxed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. If we stick to the publisher’s official website, the title will therefore be released on Blu-Ray. on November 12, 2021 for $ 39.99.

For this price, you therefore have in detail:

The content of Season Pass 1 and its four expansions:

The Casse du Beau Jackpot

Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

A bloody bounty

Krieg the Sadist and the Incredible Booty of Pordel

The content of Season Pass 2:

The Designer’s Cut expansion, with the all new “Loot & Surin” mode and an additional skill tree for each Vault Hunter.

The Designer’s Cut extension (more information to come).

The four packs of cosmetic elements Final form.

Additional bonus content:

Ass Stallion Pack: Ass Stallion Pendant, Weapon Skin, Ass Stallion Grenade Mod

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter Skin, ECHO System Skin, and Weapon Skin

Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter Skin, ECHO System Skin, Pendant

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: Pendant, Weapon Skin

Weapon Pack Toy Box: 2 Toy Weapons, Toy Grenade Mod, Pendant

Equip EXP and Loot Booster Mods

Note that on PS5 and Xbox Series, the game also benefits a boosted framerate, a definition in 4K and a split screen with four players. On the Sony machine, the DualSense is also fully exploited with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which has the gift of maximizing immersion. In short, here is a good opportunity to immerse yourself in this excellent experience if you had not yet had the opportunity to do so.





