Bosz announces big news and gives a big rant

Zapping Goal! Football club Rangers, PSG – OL: The pre-match briefs

As usual, Peter Bosz gave news of the OL squad before the AS Monaco reception at Groupama Stadium (Saturday, 9 p.m.). “Jeff Reine-Adélaïde is back in the group,” he said at a press conference. He can’t do duels yet. He needs to progress. Moussa Dembélé will be absent for a few more weeks. Lucas Paqueta won’t be in the squad if he plays tonight with Brazil. Anthony Lopes is suspended. Emerson can come back. All other players are available. Rayan Cherki is an option. It’s important to play with the U21s. I’m happy for him. We’ll see if Tino Kadewere can start. He worked well during the break. “

The OL coach then opposed a World Cup every two years, a project defended in particular by Arsène Wenger. “The players are playing way too much. Money guides football. The players are not listened to, he complained. The calendar is way too big. The pace is hellish. Next week, we’re playing Prague and then Nice at 1 p.m. Two more trips … I watched Monaco a lot at the start of the season. They were dominating their game. They are a good offensive team. They are pressing high. I have often faced Niko Kovač. He knows football very well. “

Bosz then drew a first assessment of the season of an OL which seems to be gaining momentum. “We started our season badly. We played better then but we lack points. We also have a bit of bad luck in some arbitration decisions. We will only play teams in front of us in the next matches, he analyzed. We showed against PSG that we could play very well. We are still missing too many opportunities. We worked on the finish in front of the goal during the break. “





🎙 Coach Peter Bosz before #OLASM : “@jreineadelaide is back in the group. He can’t do duels yet. He needs to progress. @ MDembele_10 will be absent for a few more weeks. @ LucasPaqueta97 won’t be in the squad if he plays tonight. ” pic.twitter.com/xfUeBrtNPl – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 14, 2021